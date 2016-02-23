* Singapore iron ore futures fall, Dalian well off highs
* Spot benchmark soared 7 pct on Monday, up 17 pct this year
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Feb 23 Iron ore futures in Singapore
retreated and those in China came off session highs on Tuesday
after recent rapid gains, with Chinese steel prices pulling back
from 5-1/2-month peaks.
Weaker ferrous futures could stall further gains in spot
iron ore that on Monday surged 7 percent to above $50 a tonne, a
level last seen in October.
Thanks to a recovery in Chinese steel prices and efforts by
Beijing to boost its property market, iron ore is in its biggest
rally since 2012, outpacing gold to be the best performing
commodity so far this year.
But after big gains that began after the Chinese returned
from the Lunar New Year holiday, prices retreated. The
most-traded May iron ore on Singapore Exchange was down
4 percent at $44.60 a tonne by 0408 GMT.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, May iron ore was
up 1.2 percent at 366 yuan ($56) a tonne, but well off a session
high of 379 yuan, its strongest since Sept. 11.
Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.6
percent to 1,923 yuan a tonne, after hitting 1,968 yuan on
Monday, also its loftiest since Sept. 11.
"While iron ore prices have increased more than we expected,
we still believe the rally reflects restocking demand post the
Lunar New Year and as steel mills ready themselves for the
construction season, which typically begins in March,"
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said in a note.
"We expect prices to drift lower to $40/tonne in the next
month as optimism for steel demand in China fades."
As prices recover, small miners that have been shut out of
the market by the slump, could resume and CBA said Chinese iron
ore production starts looking more attractive with prices at
$55-$60, "further suggesting to us that the rally is likely
unsustainable".
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI jumped 7 percent to $50.30 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index. It was the biggest single-day gain
for the spot benchmark since July last year.
Spot iron ore has risen more than 17 percent so far in 2016,
after losing around 70 percent in the past two years.
Helping boost optimism was China's move on Friday to cut
transaction taxes for second-time home buyers and some first
home buyers in many cities, its latest effort to lift the
housing market and a slowing economy.
There have been a series of measures to encourage property
purchases. In early February, minimum downpayments for first-
and second-time home buyers were reduced.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0408 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY 1923 -11.00 -0.57
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY 366 +4.50 +1.24
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 44.6 -1.85 -3.98
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.3 +3.30 +7.02
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.52 +3.00 +6.18
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5282 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)