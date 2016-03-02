* Firmer steel prices have fuelled iron ore's gains
* Shanghai rebar trading near Tuesday's 6-month peak
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 2 Chinese iron ore futures
stretched recent gains to touch their highest since September on
Wednesday, supported by firm steel prices on brisk seasonal
demand.
Some mills in Tangshan city, in China's top steel-producing
Hebei province, are lifting output after a recent rally in
prices, hoping the strength will last as construction activity
increases, traders say.
"We have talked to a few mills in Tangshan who are
restarting blast furnaces that they have put on maintenance
because they are now making a small profit," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
The most-active May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was up 1.3 percent at 380 yuan ($58) a tonne
by 0250 GMT after rising as far as 383 yuan, the highest since
Sept. 11.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, construction-used rebar
touched a session-high of 2,007 yuan a tonne, not far
from Tuesday's peak of 2,010 yuan which was the strongest since
Aug. 24.
Firmer ferrous futures are likely to extend gains in spot
iron ore after it climbed back above $50 a tonne on Tuesday,
when it jumped 3.1 percent to $50.40 .IO62-CNI=SI, according
to data from The Steel Index.
The spot benchmark hit $50.50 last week, its highest since
October.
For the year, iron ore has risen 17.5 percent, outpacing
gold to be among this year's top performing commodities.
China's plans to reduce overcapacity in sectors including
steel also bode well for the sector, traders said, and could
support prices more sustainably going forward.
China said on Monday it expected to lay off 1.8 million
workers in the coal and steel industries, or about 15 percent of
the workforce, as part of efforts to reduce industrial
overcapacity, and will allocate 100 billion yuan over two years
to relocate laid off workers.
"Because production capacity will be restricted, this may
bring some order to the industry and will help to stabilise
demand," said the Shanghai trader.
The debt ratio at China's major steel mills rose 1.55
percentage points to 70.06 percent in 2015 from a year ago,
taking total debt to 3.27 trillion yuan ($499 billion), Li
Xinchuang, vice secretary general of the China Iron and Steel
Association, told a conference in Beijing.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0250 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY 1993 +11.00 +0.55
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY 380 +5.00 +1.33
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 46.8 +0.74 +1.61
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.4 +1.50 +3.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.44 +1.82 +3.67
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.5505 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)