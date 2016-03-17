* China seasonal steel demand seen picking up, but not
sharply
* Spot iron ore recovers some lost ground after 7-pct slide
Tues
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 17 Iron ore and steel futures in
China climbed on Thursday, tracking firmer equities elsewhere as
risk-appetite increased after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled
fewer interest rate increases this year amid global headwinds.
The gains, also seen in Singapore iron ore futures, may be
tough to sustain as seasonal steel demand in China remained
slow.
Chinese steel demand could pick up steam by end-March or
early April with construction activity thickening as the weather
gets warmer, said Richard Lu, analyst at consultancy CRU in
Beijing.
"But we do not think the support from seasonal demand will
be strong enough to lift prices sharply," said Lu. He said spot
prices of construction steel products in China, including rebar,
continued to drop after last week's rally that was fueled by
speculative buying.
Rebar in Shanghai was sold around 2,200 yuan ($339) a tonne
on Wednesday, down by around 170 yuan from last week, said Lu.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, May rebar was up
2.7 percent at 2,046 yuan a tonne by 0302 GMT, but off an
eight-month high of 2,138 yuan reached on March 10.
Stockpiles of rebar held by Chinese traders dropped nearly
300,000 tonnes to 6 million tonnes as of March 11 from the prior
week, said Lu, suggesting only a modest pickup in demand so far.
The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange climbed 2.7 percent to 426.50 yuan a tonne.
The gains in ferrous futures followed firmer equities in
Asia after the Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday, with
fresh projections showing policymakers expected two
quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in
December.
On the Singapore Exchange, May iron ore advanced
3.1 percent to $51.54 a tonne.
"These days of volatility on iron ore derivatives will
continue, but on the physical side the downward trend will
continue as well," said a Shanghai-based trader.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.6 percent to $52.50 a tonne
on Wednesday, after tumbling nearly 7 percent the previous day,
according to The Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR OCT6 2046 +53.00 +2.66
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO MAY6 426.5 +11.00 +2.65
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES MAY 51.54 +1.54 +3.08
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 52.5 +0.80 +1.55
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 53.57 +0.69 +1.30
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.4989 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)