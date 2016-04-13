* Dalian iron ore surges 6 pct to hit upside limit for 2nd
day
* Shanghai rebar hits highest since May 2015
* China March iron ore imports up 16.5 pct vs Feb
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, April 13 Iron ore futures in China
surged 6 percent on Wednesday, extending sharp gains for a third
straight session, as a sustained increase in steel prices
burnished appetite for the raw material.
Rising steel prices are lifting margins in China's steel
sector, hit previously by massive losses amid slow domestic
demand that showed signs of recovery after the Lunar New Year.
That is encouraging steel producers to ramp up output and
once-shut mills to restart production, boosting demand for iron
ore.
Spot iron ore is back near $60 a tonne to its highest in a
month, pushing its year-to-date gain to 36 percent.
"Traders are expecting increased iron ore buying from the
mills given the larger increase in steel prices," said Wang Di,
analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing.
The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange climbed 6 percent to hit its exchange-set
ceiling of 424.50 yuan ($66) a tonne.
It was the second day in a row that the contract surged 6
percent to hit its upside limit, following a gain of more than 3
percent on Monday.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-active rebar
rose 2.1 percent to 2,360 yuan a tonne by midday, off
the day's high of 2,435 yuan, its strongest since May 6, 2015.
Many mills have increased their profit margin to 200-300
yuan per tonne, from zero earlier this year, said a
Shanghai-based trader. "I believe mills would try to increase
their production in the short term as much as possible," he
said.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 4.7 percent to $58.50 a tonne on Tuesday,
the highest since March 9, according to The Steel Index.
"If end-user steel consumption continues to surprise on the
upside we could see iron ore supported around the $50-55/tonne
mark," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in
a note.
China's iron ore imports rose 16.5 percent from the previous
month to 85.77 million tonnes in March, data showed.
"February imports were lower due to the Chinese New Year
holiday and we're seeing increased demand for iron ore and
seaborne supply also recovered after some disruption early this
year," said CRU's Wang.
"Iron ore imports will likely remain high in the second
quarter because major Australian miners will ship more to meet
their annual target as their financial year ends in June."
($1 = 6.4637 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)