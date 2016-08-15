* Shanghai rebar pulls back further from 3-1/2-month top
* Slower Chinese steel demand to lead to oversupplied market
-BMI
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 15 Iron ore futures in China dropped
nearly 3 percent on Monday as steel prices pulled back after
recent rapid gains, with both commodities slipping to one-week
lows.
The losses in Chinese steel prices also weighed on other raw
materials including coking coal which slid nearly 5 percent and
coke which tumbled almost 3 percent.
The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 2.8 percent at 418.50 yuan ($63) a
tonne by midday after falling to a low of 413 yuan, the weakest
since Aug. 4.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-active rebar
contract slipped 1.3 percent to 2,540 yuan a tonne,
having touched a session trough of 2,505 yuan, the least since
Aug. 5.
Rebar, a construction steel product, hit a 3-1/2-month high
of 2,639 yuan on Aug. 10.
Once the positive impact of economic stimulus in China wanes
over the coming quarters, steel demand in the world's top
consumer should weaken sharply, said BMI Research, part of Fitch
Ratings.
"We expect the first-half pickup in China's steel production
resulting from the price rally will be short-lived, as declining
Chinese steel demand growth, stemming from a slowdown of the
country's construction activity, will result in an oversupplied
market," BMI said in a note.
The global steel market will see a surplus of 5.2 million
tonnes in 2016, a decrease from last year's surplus of 13.8
million tonnes, BMI said.
China's economic activity slowed in July, with investment
growing at its slowest pace since the turn of the century, as
the world's second-largest economy grappled with the painful
restructuring of its older industrial sectors.
($1 = 6.6472 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)