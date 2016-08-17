* Spot iron ore at 3-1/2-month high as Dalian futures gain
* China steel consumption seen peaking in medium term
-Deltec
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 17 Shanghai steel futures held near
their strongest level since April on Wednesday, supported by
China's efforts to curb excess capacity in its bloated steel
sector that could limit available supply.
China's top economic planning agency said on Tuesday that
the country should quicken reduction of capacity in its steel
and coal sectors, adding that progress in various regions is
uneven.
"We believe the move will surely speed up industry
consolidation and capacity reduction in coal and steel sectors,"
said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
China has only cut 47 percent of the 45 million tonnes in
capacity that it promised to remove this year.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
was down 0.3 percent at 2,622 yuan ($396) a tonne by
0301 GMT. The construction steel product hit 2,687 yuan on
Tuesday, the highest since April 25.
Fresh efforts to limit production in China's leading steel
producing city of Tangshan amid stricter environmental
regulations also supported prices, traders said.
China has excess steel capacity of around 300 million tonnes
- triple the annual output of No. 2 producer Japan - and
increased efforts this year to tackle the glut come amid anger
from rival producers overseas hit by a flood of cheap Chinese
steel.
China's steel exports reached 67.4 million tonnes in
January-July, up 8.5 percent.
The recent strength in steel prices has spurred gains in raw
material iron ore, with the spot price back above $60 a tonne.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
climbed 3 percent to $61.80 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest
since May 3, according to data compiled by The Steel Index.
On the Dalian Commodity Exchange on Wednesday, January iron
ore gained 1.4 percent to 437 yuan a tonne.
"The short-term outlook for iron ore is positive, with
China's stimulus driven infrastructure and housing activity
likely to boost steel production growth, iron ore demand, and
prices," Atul Lele, chief investment officer at Bahamas-based
Deltec International Group wrote in a report.
"In the medium term, steel consumption is peaking and risks
are now materially higher, as capital outflows continue to
tighten financial conditions, whilst the recent Chinese stimulus
has led to even more significant imbalances."
($1 = 6.6295 Chinese yuan)
