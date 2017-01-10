* Dalian iron ore surges 8 pct, Shanghai rebar climbs 7 pct
* Both commodities hit their exchange-set ceiling
* Hebei plans to cut 32 mln tonnes of steelmaking capacity
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Jan 10 Shanghai steel futures jumped 7
percent to their highest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday,
supported by promises from China's top steelmaking province to
further reduce production capacity.
Raw material iron ore followed steel's rally, soaring 8
percent to its strongest in more than three weeks, with coking
coal climbing nearly 8 percent.
Hebei, which accounts for about a quarter of China's total
steel output, plans to slash 31.86 million tonnes of steel and
ironmaking capacity this year, the official Xinhua news agency
reported on Sunday.
That would be more than double the 14.62 million tonnes of
steel capacity that Hebei cut last year.
"While smog concerns still threaten to lower steel output, a
drive to cut outdated steel capacity is also pressuring
production lower," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek
Dhar said in a note.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed up 7 percent at the exchange-set ceiling of
3,167 yuan ($457)a tonne, its highest since Dec. 22.
A better outlook for the Chinese economy also bodes well for
steel prices, said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities.
"Overall, the stable downstream demand and reduced supply
boost positive sentiment towards steel markets," said Lau.
China's economic growth last year was expected to be around
6.7 percent, said Xu Shaoshi, director of the National
Development and Reform Commission. Beijing had targeted growth
of 6.5-7.0 percent.
Xu also said China's steel and coal sectors will face
increasing pressure this year to cut capacity as the government
ramps up efforts to tackle polluting heavy industries and
address a glut.
Rebar's rally lifted iron ore futures and could help stretch
gains for spot iron ore prices.
Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 8
percent to end at 594 yuan a tonne, also hitting the upside
limit and strongest level since Dec. 16.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB
climbed 1.9 percent to $77.73 a tonne on Monday, according to
Metal Bulletin.
Also swept up in Tuesday's rally were coking coal,
which rose 7.8 percent to 1,268 yuan a tonne, and coke,
which soared 9 percent to hit the day's upside limit of 1,687
yuan.
($1 = 6.9257 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Randy Fabi and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)