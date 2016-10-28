(Adds statement and detail behind bid pull-out)
By Jonathan Barrett
SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia's richest woman Gina
Rinehart is in the box seat to buy the country's largest private
land holding, cattle and pastoral tracts the size of South
Korea, after a rival bidder dropped out.
The BBHO consortium - made up of a group of outback cattle
families - said on Friday it was withdrawing its A$386 million
($293 million) offer for S. Kidman & Co. despite receiving a
"strong groundswell of public support."
The decision follows a pledge by Rinehart a day earlier to
buy the land holdings outright if her A$386.5 million joint bid
with Chinese partner Shanghai CRED, which requires approval by
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), was rejected
on national interest grounds.
A source close to the bidding process told Reuters that
Rinehart's undertaking to buy S. Kidman alone if necessary
killed off the BBHO bid, which was relying on its all-Australian
status.
"That was decisive," the source said. "If they had continued
it would have resulted in a financial shoot-out they couldn't
win."
Ownership of S. Kidman has been a lightning rod for concerns
about the sale of Australian agriculture and other key assets to
foreign investors.
Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison twice blocked its the sale
to China-led interests, opening the way for rival offers
including those lodged by Rinehart and BBHO.
"We are disciplined investors in Australian rural assets and
made what we believed to be a full and fair offer," the BBHO
consortium, comprising cattlemen Tom Brinkworth, Sterling
Buntine, Malcolm Harris and Viv Oldfield, said in a statement.
Rinehart is Australia's richest woman with a net worth of
$11.7 billion, according to Forbes, based on an iron ore empire
in Australia's mineral-rich Pilbara, where she grew up.
Bidders could still lodge a competing offer before the Dec.
9 deadline.
($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett. Additional reporting by Wayne
Cole.; Editing by Richard Pullin)