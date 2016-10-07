(Updates to close)
Oct 7 Australian shares ended lower on Friday as
investors took some money off the table before the U.S. jobs
data which could influence the timing of the next Federal
Reserve rate hike.
The S&P/ASX 200 index nudged 15.6 points or 0.29
percent lower, ending at 5,467.4.
The index rose 0.58 percent this week, extending gains for a
third week.
Losses were spread across industrials, telecommunications
and a few other sectors but price moves were tentative ahead of
the U.S. jobs data.
Telstra slipped 1.0 percent, Santos was
off 2.5 percent and Qantas eased 0.3 percent.
On the upside, Westpac extended recent gains, up
0.8 percent.
Gains in crude prices supported the energy index,
which rose 0.71 percent. Oil Search Ltd, the most
valued oil and gas stock in terms of P/E when compared to peers,
ended the session up 1.1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended
losses for a fourth session, inching 0.41 percent or 29.48
points lower to finish the session at 7,167.8, after declining
issues outpaced advancers by a 1.6:1 margin.
The index fell 2.63 percent this week, snapping two weeks of
gains.
Technology shares were the biggest drag on the index, with
online advertising company Trade Me Group Ltd falling
4.4 percent for its biggest percentage loss in eight months.
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)