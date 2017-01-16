Jan 17 Australian shares are likely to trade
lower on Tuesday, as investors await U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's inauguration on Friday to seek clarity on his future
policies.
Market activity is expected to remain light due to the lack
of cues from U.S. markets, which were closed on Monday for the
Martin Luther King Day holiday.
Share markets in the United States have rallied on
expectations that Trump's administration will oversee lower
taxes and reduced regulation.
Australian markets have gained more than 11 percent since
the U.S. election.
Investors will also be looking out for mining giant Rio
Tinto Ltd's fourth quarter production report, expected
later.
The local share price index futures fell 0.1
percent to 5,695 points, a 53.44-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose
half a percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7,079.4 points in early trade.
