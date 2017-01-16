Jan 17 Australian shares are likely to trade lower on Tuesday, as investors await U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday to seek clarity on his future policies. Market activity is expected to remain light due to the lack of cues from U.S. markets, which were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Day holiday. Share markets in the United States have rallied on expectations that Trump's administration will oversee lower taxes and reduced regulation. Australian markets have gained more than 11 percent since the U.S. election. Investors will also be looking out for mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd's fourth quarter production report, expected later. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,695 points, a 53.44-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose half a percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 7,079.4 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)