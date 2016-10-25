* Aims to cut 2016 costs by $150 mln more than previously
expected
* Says oil to trade above mid-$50s/barrel for N.America
recovery
* Shares rise as much as 10 percent to year-high of $57.36
(Adds details on job cuts)
By Vishaka George and Anet Josline Pinto
Oct 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes
Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on
strict cost control and said it expected to cut more costs this
year than previously anticipated.
Shares of the company rose as much as 10 percent to a
year-high of $57.36 on Tuesday. It later pared gains to trade up
4.6 percent.
Baker Hughes, smallest among the top three oilfield services
companies, said oil would have to trade above mid-$50s per
barrel for the industry to see a "sustainable recovery" in North
America.
This is a few dollars higher than larger rival Halliburton
Co's outlook, but both companies said they are already
seeing higher oilfield activity in the region as drillers put
more rigs back to work.
Halliburton said last week that oil prices would have to
stabilize at above $50 per barrel for producers to meaningfully
increase oilfield activity.
U.S. crude prices, which have nearly doubled from a
low of $26.05 in February, have closed above $50 for the past 10
of 11 days.
Baker Hughes - whose planned merger with Halliburton fell
through in May due to opposition from regulators - warned of
continued weakness in international markets.
Oil would have to trade at about $55 for drilling activity
to pick up in the North Sea, while drilling in West Africa would
need a higher price of $65, Chief Executive Martin Craighead
said on a post-earnings call.
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services
provider, said on Friday there were early signs of recovery in
industry activity in most parts of the world.
Baker Hughes' total costs and expenses fell 31.2 percent in
the third quarter, helping the company report an adjusted loss
of 15 cents per share. That was much smaller than the 44 cents
analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company on Tuesday raised its target to cut costs for
the year to $650 million from $500 million.
Baker Hughes said in a filing it had laid off 1,400
employees in the third quarter, taking the total job cuts this
year to 6,400. The company had slashed 18,000 jobs last year. (bit.ly/2e7HG44)
The company had about 34,000 employees as of Sept. 30.
Revenue fell 37.8 percent to $2.35 billion in the three
months ended Sept. 30, missing the analysts' average estimate of
$2.41 billion.
Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes widened to $429
million, or $1 per share, due to one-time items including
after-tax charges of $365 million related to asset and goodwill
impairments, restructuring and litigation settlements.
(Reporting by Vishaka George and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Swetha Gopinath)