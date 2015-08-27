(Add details on imports, prices)
DHAKA Aug 27 Bangladesh has increased duty on
imports of raw and refined sugar to discourage overseas buying
amid a drop in prices due to ample supplies, a senior tax
official said on Thursday.
The duties on imports of raw sugar have been raised to
around 7,000 taka ($90) a tonne from 2,000 taka previously, the
official at National Board of Revenue's customs arm said.
Duties on refined sugar imports were earlier increased to
nearly 10,500 taka ($135) from 4,500 taka.
In March, Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corp, the
state agency, received no bids for the export of 75,000 tonnes
of sugar in an international tender to the European Union, amid
low global prices.
Global sugar prices have been under pressure this year from
ample supplies, with raw sugar sinking to a seven-year low this
month.
White sugar from the government stockpile is being sold at
mill gates at 37 taka ($0.51) a kg, almost half the cost of
production. Still, the government agency has found it tough to
sell the sweetener, as private refiners are offering lower
rates.
Private refiners in Bangladesh imported around 2 million
tonnes of raw sugar in the fiscal year ended that in June 2014,
up from 1.37 million the previous fiscal year.
Bangladesh depends on imported raw sugar to meet annual
demand of 1.4 million to 1.5 million tonnes of refined sugar.
In late 2012, the government allowed exports of sugar by
private refiners who had been calling for overseas sales as they
have more than 3 million tonnes of refining capacity.
Private refiners mostly import raw sugar from Brazil, India
and Thailand and export refined sugar to East Africa and the
Middle East.
($1 = 77.7500 Bangladesh taka)
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Susan Thomas)