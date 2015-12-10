(Adds quotes, background)
MADRID Dec 10 Low interest rates and weak
business volumes are squeezing the profit margins of Spanish
banks, the head of the country's central bank said on Thursday,
adding that they might be improved by investing in new
technology and further mergers.
Spanish banks' earnings have recovered following a 2008
property crash that forced some into state bailouts, but many
are still struggling to jumpstart lending, while low interest
rates across the euro zone are weighing on margins.
Many Spanish households and companies are still cutting
their borrowings after the recession, instead of taking on new
credit.
Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said banks' results
had improved after a big clean-up of soured loans and toxic
property assets, but that challenges remained.
"The profitability of (banks') activity in Spain, as in
other surrounding countries, is subject to great pressure,"
Linde told a conference in Madrid.
Banks could improve their profitability by shifting even
more of their business online, Linde added, noting that Spanish
banks still had more offices per head than the European average,
adding that "this process could therefore have further to run."
He also said that consolidation in the Spanish and euro zone
banking sectors was not necessarily over.
Analysts and bankers expect more consolidation in Spain as
soon as next year, as lenders seek ways to bump up returns. The
country's banking system has already shrunk since the crisis,
when there were around 45 lenders and small savings banks, to
fewer than 15 now, including eight listed banks.
Some have been especially acquisitive, with the
third-biggest bank Caixabank snapping up ailing
domestic rivals during the downturn, while smaller Sabadell
recently turned its sights on overseas markets,
purchasing TSB in Britain.
Linde said Spanish banks were better positioned now to face
a challenging environment than they were before the property
market collapse and a double-dip recession.
"But we must recognize that the outlook is very different
than before the crisis; today it's more demanding, more
competitive, with more uncertainties and difficulties due to
technological changes ..., regulatory innovations, reputation
problems and demands to improve client relations," Linde said.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)