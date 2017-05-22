Apr 28, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) passes away from the defense of Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) in the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason...

(The Sports Xchange) - Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap has opted out of his contract for next season to become a free agent this summer, according to multiple reports Monday.

Millsap, 32, informed the Hawks that he won't exercise his player option for 2017-18, The Vertical reported and was confirmed by other media outlets. His option year was worth $21.47 million.

The 6-foot-8, 246-pound Millsap was Atlanta's leading scorer this season, averaging a career-high 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds in 69 games and earning his fourth All-Star nod.

He averaged 24.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the Hawks' first-round series loss to the Washington Wizards.

Millsap became a free agent in 2015 and signed a three-year, $60.2 million deal with a third-year player option. He played the last four seasons in Atlanta.

Millsap has career averages of 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 11 seasons with the Hawks and Utah Jazz. He was a second-round selection (47th overall) by Utah in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Louisiana Tech.

