LONDON Dec 2 Britain's insurers were warned by
the Bank of England on Wednesday not to dip into their reserves
to flatter earnings if doing so would undermine their resilience
to market shocks.
The warning comes as insurers start to prepare their annual
earnings statements. UK firms such as Admiral have in
the past boosted profits by releasing reserves against future
claims, a strategy analysts have criticised as unsustainable.
Chris Moulder, director of general insurance at the BoE's
Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), said some insurers may be
tempted to increase releases of reserves, rely on top line
growth or purchase specific forms of reinsurance to meet
business plans and market expectations of profitability.
"As regulator, the PRA has responsibility to ensure firms
continue to have an adequate level of resilience to meet current
and future policyholder obligations," Moulder said in a speech
released by the BoE.
"We expect boards to challenge where a firm's strategy
either threatens this objective, or where the strategy
compromises the ability for adequate oversight."
Motor and home insurance firms set aside reserves to pay
possible future claims. According to consultants Deloitte, motor
insurers' reserve releases in 2014 improved their combined
operating ratio - a key measure of profitability - by 10
percentage points.
The long-term average is to release sufficient reserves to
improve the ratio by four percentage points, Deloitte said.
The PRA's biggest task this year has been to prepare the
industry for new European Union capital adequacy rules known as
Solvency II, which come into effect in January.
Moulder said as this work draws to a close, the PRA will
work on other issues such as underwriting standards and setting
reserves.
Insurers will have to demonstrate "strong governance" around
how they set reserves, he said.
Larger firms can expect the PRA to continue to follow a
cycle of external reviews of reserves, Moulder said.
The regulator was also aware that more complex reinsurance
arrangements appear to be re-emerging in the market and they
must have the right capital treatment, he added.
