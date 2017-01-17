GABORONE Jan 17 The provisional liquidator of
BCL Mine Limited, Botswana's largest copper and nickel producer,
will next month recommend that the state-owned company be wound
down.
BCL owes creditors, including suppliers and banks, about $85
million and the government said in October that it could not
afford the roughly $720 million needed to keep BCL running.
The company was placed under provisional liquidation last
October, with global accounting firm KPMG appointed as
liquidator.
At the time, Mineral Resources Minister Sadique Kebonang
said: "The liquidator is the one who will make a decision to
either shut it down or restructure the operations."
On Tuesday Nigel Dixon-Warren of KPMG said that he would
recommend to the courts on Feb. 7 that BCL be placed under final
liquidation.
Dixon-Warren said that three of the state-owned company's
subsidiaries were insolvent and that there were no resources
available to finance operations.
"There has been interest in the assets of the three
companies from a number of parties. The interest has been in
some or all of the assets and has been from local and overseas
parties," Dixon-Warren said.
"However, the expressed interest has not led to any formal
offers."
