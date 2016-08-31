* Names CFO, Bouygues Telecom chief as new deputy CEOs
* Move is part of longer-term succession plans
* Bouygues H1 earnings beat forecasts, telecoms improving
* Shares up 3 pct
By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Aug 31 Martin Bouygues, one of France's
most prominent business leaders, named two more deputy CEOs to
the family-controlled construction and media empire he has led
since 1989, signalling he would not automatically be succeeded
by a relative.
Bouygues, 64, said on Wednesday Bouygues Telecom boss
Olivier Roussat, 52, and group finance chief Philippe Marien,
60, would assist him in running the business his father Francis
founded in 1952 and which bears the family name..
The duo will join Martin's brother Olivier, 66, deputy CEO
since 2002.
The move came as the Bouygues group reported improving
profitability at its telecoms business, France's third-biggest
mobile operator, which it failed to merge with market leader
Orange in April.
Martin Bouygues, who spearheaded the group's expansion into
telecoms, told a news conference this showed Bouygues Telecom
did not need a deal to thrive in a cut-throat market.
On his decision to appoint more deputies, Bouygues said: "I
wanted governance to evolve. Succession issues are not taboo.
It's my responsibility to ensure the future continuity of the
group".
In March, the group's shareholders approved Martin's son
Edward, 32, and nephew Cyril, 30, as board members.
Sources said at the time Bouygues, a friend of former French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and also on good terms with the
Socialist government, could consider splitting the chairman and
CEO positions while younger family members were groomed for top
jobs. Marien and Roussat could be candidates to replace him as
CEO under such a scenario, the sources said.
"The appointment of two deputy CEOs indicates succession
planning is well underway," said Jefferies analysts in a note.
Bouygues, however, said on Wednesday he had no immediate
plan to split the chairman and CEO roles.
Commenting on the family's younger guard, he said: "They
must work and get responsibilities if they deserve it."
"The family aspect is important and the Bouygues name is an
asset," he added, when asked if his successor would come from
within the family ranks.
The group also reiterated its pledge to improve
profitability this year after first-half earnings beat market
expectations, sending its shares up 3 percent.
TELECOMS IMPROVING
The group, which also builds roads and owns France's biggest
private TV broadcaster TF1, said first-half current
operating profit rose 73 percent to 206 million euros ($230
million), though sales fell 3 percent to 14.67 billion euros.
According to a company poll of 11 analysts, median forecasts
included first-half sales of 14.80 billion euros and current
operating profit of 174 million.
France's telecoms sector, hit by a price war following the
entrance of low-cost player Iliad in 2012, has been
awash with takeover speculation since then.
But Bouygues said a turnaround plan - including staff cuts
and focusing on the rollout of its 4G network and the fixed-line
broadband market - meant Bouygues Telecom didn't need a deal.
"The strategy initiated over the last two years is paying
off," he said.
Bouygues Telecom's first-half operating earnings reached 38
million euros after a loss of 54 million in the same period of
2015, on a 6 percent rise in revenues to 2.29 billion euros.
It added 51,000 fixed-line and 303,000 mobile customers in
the second quarter.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt
and Mark Potter)