BRASILIA, March 30 Brazil posted a primary
budget deficit of 23.040 billion reais ($6.38
billion) in February, central bank data showed on Wednesday,
erasing a hefty surplus from the previous month as a contracting
economy curbs revenues and raises unemployment benefit payments.
The country had been expected to post a primary budget
deficit of 10 billion reais, according to the median forecast of
nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.
In the 12 months through February, the primary budget
deficit rose to an equivalent of 2.11 percent of gross domestic
product from 1.75 percent in 12 months through January.
($1 = 3.6111 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio
Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)