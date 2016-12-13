SAO PAULO Dec 13 Slowing inflation and anchored
inflation expectations provide room for the Brazilian central
bank to ease monetary policy, but only structural reforms can
pave the way for sustainable rate cuts, the bank's Governor Ilan
Goldfajn said on Tuesday.
Inflation eased much more than expected in November,
boosting market bets that the central bank could accelerate the
pace of rate cuts in its January meeting.
(Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Bruno Federowski;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)