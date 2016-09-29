BRASILIA, Sept 29 Brazil's National Monetary
Council kept the interest rate at which state development bank
BNDES pegs its loans unchanged for the third straight quarter.
The CMN, as Brazil's highest economic body comprised of the
finance and planning ministers and central bank president, said
the TJLP rate will remain at 7.50 percent in the
fourth quarter. The government has raised the TJLP by 250 basis
points over the last two years.
