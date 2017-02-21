BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
BRASILIA Feb 21 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday that the government is advancing in its draft to overhaul the bankruptcy law to improve guarantees for indebted companies to sell assets.
Meirelles also told lawmakers that the country's two-year recession is over and that the economy is on the path of sustainable development. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen people, including current and former top officials, were arrested in the Dominican Republic early Monday for ties to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.