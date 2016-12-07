BRASILIA Dec 7 Brazil's Supreme Court overturned an injunction that ordered the head of the Senate, Renan Calheiros, to step down due to an indictment for embezzlement, voting to allow him to continue in the position but not in the presidential line of succession.

The majority ruling defuses a clash between the top court and the Senate that threatened to derail approval next week of a cap on spending that is the centerpiece of President Michel Temer's plan to bring a widening budget deficit under control. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)