BRIEF-India's Bhartiya International March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 AH Vest Ltd:
* HEPS and EPS for HY ended Dec. 31 expected to rise between 20-30 pct to between 0.84-0.91 cents per share versus HEPS and EPS of 0.7 cents /share
* Improved results reflect positive performance of new manufacturing plant in Eikenhof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago