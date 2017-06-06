BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies not involved in Tesla's production project in China for now
* Says it is not aware of Tesla's plan to build factory in China
June 6 AK Steel Holding Corp:
* AK Steel announces price increase for carbon steel products
* AK Steel Holding - will increase current spot market base prices for all carbon flat-rolled steel products by a minimum of $30 per ton, effective immediately with new orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it is not aware of Tesla's plan to build factory in China
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S