June 23 Alcobra Ltd:
* Alcobra updates on its review of strategic alternatives
* Says company also intends to streamline its operations in
order to preserve its capital and cash resources
* Says board has established a special committee to explore
and evaluate strategic alternatives
* Alcobra - is continuing to assess best path forward for
its abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release (Adair),
metadoxine extended release (MDX) clinical programs
* Alcobra Ltd says potential strategic alternatives that
may be explored include potential for an acquisition, merger,
business combination
* Alcobra Ltd says potential strategic alternatives that
may be explored also include other strategic transaction
involving company
* Says engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc to act as its
strategic financial advisor for strategic alternatives process
