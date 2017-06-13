June 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - in connection with appointment as CFO, Paul Clancy will receive stock options valued about $1.2 million

* Alexion-Clancy will also receive restricted stock units valued at about $5.8 million,performance share units valued at target at about $3 million