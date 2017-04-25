BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 25 Cuba Ventures Corp
* Alfredo Manresa appointed to the Cuba Ventures' board of directors and an update of the modernization of 166 websites
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018