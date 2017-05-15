BRIEF-Tag Oil says ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, were 4,143 mboe
* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016
May 15 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines promotes Patrick O’Keeffe to senior vice president – people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkish Airlines signs with Jeppesen to optimize navigation capabilities