March 7 American Vanguard Corp

* American Vanguard reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 sales $87.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "we continue to see stable demand for many of our products both at home and abroad"

* "revenue growth in 2016 was driven mainly by our herbicide products and by our valuable non-crop portfolio"

* "our outlook for 2017 is positive"

* "we anticipate a long planting season this spring"

* "we expect relative stability in midwest corn markets" in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: