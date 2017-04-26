April 26 Quest For Growth NV:

* Antoon de Proft has been appointed as Chairman (succeeding ADP Vision BVBA represented by Antoon de Proft)

* Management company's fee is set at 1 percent of company's share capital (currently, that results in a fee of 337,827 euros ($368,231.43) per quarter) from Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)