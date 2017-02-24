BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 Ares Management Lp
* Ares Management Lp - Qtrly GAAP net income attributable to co of $34 million - SEC filing
* Ares Management LP - AUM of $95.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2016
* Ares Management Lp - Qtrly total revenues $358.2 million versus $159.5 million Source: (bit.ly/2lzlx4v) Further company coverage:
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)