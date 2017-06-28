BRIEF-Rite Aid to sell Walgreens Boots Alliance 2,186 Rite Aid Stores and related assets
* Rite Aid enters into an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance to sell 2,186 Rite Aid stores and related assets for $5.175 billion
June 28 AS ROMA SPA:
* SIGNED CONTRACT WITH FEYENOORD ROTTERDAM NV FOR PERMANENT ACQUISITION OF FOOTBALL PLAYER RICK KARSDORP
* VALUE OF ACQUISITION IS EUR 14 MILLION, WHICH CAN BE INCREASED BY UP TO EUR 5 MILLION IF SPECIFIC SPORTING TARGETS ARE REACHED Source text: reut.rs/2tl1Phi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, June 29 Sri Lankan stocks edged higher on Thursday led by shares of diversified companies as foreign buying continued, while concerns over a proposed tax bill weighed on overall investor sentiment.