US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 20 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide
* Says the product will be launched in Q1FY18.
* guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide extended-release tablets are AB rated generic equivalent of Reckitt Benckiser’S Mucinex DM tablets
* Guaifenesin and dextromethorphan hydrobromide extended-release tablets helps loosen mucus and phlegm, and thin out bronchial secretions Source text: bit.ly/2nVtboi Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)