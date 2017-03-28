US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 28 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd:
* Says co gets USFDA approval for Meropenem injection
* Meropenem injection is a generic equivalent of Astrazeneca Pharma's Merrem injection
* Drug indicated to treat complicated skin & skin structure infections, complicated intra-abdominal infections & bacterial meningitis Source text: bit.ly/2o0nsRF Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)