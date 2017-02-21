Feb 21 Bactiguard Holding AB:

* Says new clinical study from Hong Kong confirmed that Bactiguard coated foley catheters reduce infections for long-term users

* Study included 306 patients from rehabilitation hospital in Hong Kong

* Incidence of catheter associated urinary tract infections was 31 pct lower for patients with Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters (BIP Foley) compared to patients with standard latex Foley catheters (P=0.095)