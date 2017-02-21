BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Feb 21 Bactiguard Holding AB:
* Says new clinical study from Hong Kong confirmed that Bactiguard coated foley catheters reduce infections for long-term users
* Study included 306 patients from rehabilitation hospital in Hong Kong
* Incidence of catheter associated urinary tract infections was 31 pct lower for patients with Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters (BIP Foley) compared to patients with standard latex Foley catheters (P=0.095) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.