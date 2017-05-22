BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
May 22 Ballantyne Strong Inc
* Ballantyne strong announcement on non-compliance with listing requirements
* Ballantyne strong inc - can regain compliance with nyse market listing standards at any time through november 20, 2017 by filing its form 10-q with sec
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia