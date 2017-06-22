WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Barnes & Noble Inc:
* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 year-end financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $821 million
* Barnes & Noble Inc - for fiscal year 2018, company expects comparable bookstore sales to decline in low single digits
* Barnes & Noble Inc - comparable store sales declined 6.3% for Q4
* Barnes & Noble Inc - sees consolidated EBITDA to be approximately $180 million for fiscal year 2018
* Barnes & Noble Inc - for quarter retail generated an operating loss of $15.9 million, while nook incurred an operating loss of $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.