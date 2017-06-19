BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 19 Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd
* Intimation of initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), appointment of interim resolution professional (IRP) Source text: bit.ly/2rHMWGk Further company coverage:
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.