US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 23 Bhushan Steel Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "Vedanta Limited in talks with lenders to buy Bhushan Steel"
* Says no such negotiations taking place with Vedanta or any other buyer
* Says co not aware of any development in this connection Source text - (bit.ly/2nMiIzl) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)