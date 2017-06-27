BRIEF-Staples to be acquired by Sycamore Partners for about $6.9 bln in cash
* Staples, Inc enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by sycamore partners for $10.25 per share in cash, or approximately $6.9 billion
June 27 Biostage Inc
* Biostage announces agreement to conduct $3.1 million private placement at market
* Entry into binding MOU with First Pecos for private placement of 9.7 million shares of co's common stock at purchase price of $0.315 per share
* Proceeds of private placement will be used toward advancement of company's development programs
* Brown & Brown Inc - on June 28, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement