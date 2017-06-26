June 26 BMW Group:

* BMW Group says to invest further $600 million in manufacturing infrastructure in Spartanburg plant for future generations of BMW X models from 2018 to 2021

* Says by 2021, co will create further 1,000 jobs at its Spartanburg plant

* Says new BMW X3 will be launched in fall 2017; BMW x7 will be launched in late 2018