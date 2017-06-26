BRIEF-CI Games plans to resign from production of AAA class games under 2017-2019 strategy
* UNDER 2017-2019 STRATEGY PLANS TO ABANDON PRODUCTION OF AAA CLASS GAMES AND FOCUS ON SMALLER IN TERMS OF SCALE PROJECTS
June 26 BMW Group:
* BMW Group says to invest further $600 million in manufacturing infrastructure in Spartanburg plant for future generations of BMW X models from 2018 to 2021
* Says by 2021, co will create further 1,000 jobs at its Spartanburg plant
* Says new BMW X3 will be launched in fall 2017; BMW x7 will be launched in late 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2u8jsOE Further company coverage:
* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED BERTRAND TRAORE FROM CHELSEA FOR 10 MILLION EUROS