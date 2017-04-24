April 24 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 15.1 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($275.98 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 2,127.6 percent y/y at 2.4 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oDdsen; bit.ly/2p91H0c

urther company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)