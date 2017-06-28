UPDATE 3-IndiGo eyes Air India stake in possible privatisation
* IndiGo has 40 pct of domestic market vs Air India's 13 pct (Adds comment from IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation)
June 28 Brown & Brown Inc-
* Brown & Brown Inc - on June 28, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Brown & Brown - amended & restated agreement extends applicable maturity date in respect of existing revolving credit facility of $800 million to June 28, 2022
* Brown & Brown-amended & restated agreement re-evidences unsecured term loans in amount of $400 million & extends applicable maturity date to june 28, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2tZvIBM) Further company coverage:
June 29 The former head of investment banking at Barclays PlC, Tom King, has joined the board of healthcare M&A boutique Leerink Partners LLC, the firm said on Thursday.