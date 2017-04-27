BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Build-a-bear Workshop Inc:
* Build-a-bear Workshop Inc reports consolidated comparable sales and profit in line with guidance with first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $90.6 million versus $95 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 8.1 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - Q1 consolidated comparable sales decline 8.1%
* Q1 consolidated comparable sales decline 8.1%, in line with guidance
* Says company remains on track to have about 20 additional locations remodeled into this format in 2017
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - co continues to expect existing franchisees to open about 10 stores and to expand into additional countries in fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $87.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Build-A-Bear- significant movement in British pound sterling relative to USD from referendum vote continues to negatively affect revenue, pre-tax income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.