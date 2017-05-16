BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 16 BYD Co Ltd
* Says unit, Daimler AG agree to boost capital in their JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive by a combined 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rb2Sj3
($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.