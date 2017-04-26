April 26 Canon Inc:

* Says it will fully acquire Miyazaki Daishin Canon Inc through stock swap, effective June 1

* For the stock swap, one share of Miyazaki Daishin Canon's common stock will be exchanged for 5.91 shares of Canon's common stock

* 472,800 shares of Canon's stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5RnVmE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)