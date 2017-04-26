New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Canon Inc:
* Says it will fully acquire Miyazaki Daishin Canon Inc through stock swap, effective June 1
* For the stock swap, one share of Miyazaki Daishin Canon's common stock will be exchanged for 5.91 shares of Canon's common stock
* 472,800 shares of Canon's stock will be exchanged
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5RnVmE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.