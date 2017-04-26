BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Capital Partners SA:
* Its shareholders agreed that the company will acquire up to 1.5 million of the company's own shares for 6.63 zloty ($1.71) per share by Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8840 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.