Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 Carrefour:
* Carrefour announces that Atacadão S.A., the parent company of all the activities of Carrefour in Brazil, filed yesterday with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) a draft preliminary prospectus in the context of the previously-announced project to list its shares on the Novo Mercado.
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing