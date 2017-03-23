March 23 China Mobile Ltd

* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB108.7 billion, up by 0.2%

* Final dividend of HK$1.243 per share was proposed

* FY operating revenue was RMB708.4 billion, up by 6.0%

* FY total number of mobile customers was 849 million, representing a net addition of 22.66 million

* "Company will maintain a stable dividend payout ratio for full financial year of 2017"

* Three "tariff reduction" measures expected to result in a decrease of each of operating revenue and operating profit in 2017

* In 2017 China Mobile will strive to maintain revenue growth from telecommunications services above industry average