April 25 Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd

* Received a notice from chongqing laiquyuan trading co., ltd

* Chongqing iron & steel co ltd - notice sets out application by laiquyuan co to chongqing municipal first intermediate people's court for reorganisation of co

* Chongqing iron & steel co- notice refers to reorganisation of co on ground that co is unable to repay due debts and co's assets are insufficient for repayment of all its debts

* Chongqing iron & steel co -if court formally accepts application for reorganisation of co, co will be exposed to risk of declaration of bankruptcy