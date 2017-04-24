BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 25 Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd
* Received a notice from chongqing laiquyuan trading co., ltd
* Chongqing iron & steel co ltd - notice sets out application by laiquyuan co to chongqing municipal first intermediate people's court for reorganisation of co
* Chongqing iron & steel co- notice refers to reorganisation of co on ground that co is unable to repay due debts and co's assets are insufficient for repayment of all its debts
* Chongqing iron & steel co -if court formally accepts application for reorganisation of co, co will be exposed to risk of declaration of bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION